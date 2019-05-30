Since early 2019, commodity turnover in Baku amounted to 6B manats

By Trend





In January-April 2019, the volume of commodity turnover in Baku amounted to six billion manats, which is 3.3 percent more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

The cost of food, beverages and tobacco products sold in the trade network increased by 3.2 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 2.812 billion manats. Meanwhile, the cost of non-food products exceeded 3.545 billion manats, having increased by 3.5 percent.

Thus, 27.2 percent of consumer products were sold by enterprises with the status of a legal entity, 48.3 percent - by private shopping facilities, and 24.5 percent - by the capital's markets.