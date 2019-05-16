Baku to host fourth meeting of U.S.-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission

By Trend





The fourth meeting of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission will be held in Baku on May 17, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry on May 16.

The delegation headed by U.S. First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Trade Policy and Negotiations in the Bureau of Economic Affairs Peter Haas will arrive in Baku to participate in the meeting.

The agenda includes the issues on the development and strengthening of trade relations between the two countries, bilateral investment opportunities, and economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the prospects for cooperation in the fields of tourism, taxes, customs, agriculture, food security, labor, intellectual property and other spheres will be considered.

The current economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the U.S., the work carried out after the third meeting of the commission and prospects for the expansion of the ties between the two countries will be also discussed.