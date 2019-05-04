  • 04 May 2019 [08:23]
    Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ reduces investment in bonds and money market instruments
  • 03 May 2019 [17:53]
    Baku-Cairo charter flights planned for summer
  • 03 May 2019 [17:47]
    Fish breeding plants to be privatized in Azerbaijan
  • 03 May 2019 [16:58]
    Azerbaijani oil prices keep decreasing
  • 03 May 2019 [16:24]
    Azerbaijan plans to strengthen control over food safety of aquatic bioresources
  • 03 May 2019 [14:50]
    Minister: Azerbaijan to increase competitiveness of local products
  • 03 May 2019 [14:39]
    Over 20 laboratories for food safety analysis created in Azerbaijan
  • 03 May 2019 [14:13]
    Minister: Ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan stimulates exports
  • 03 May 2019 [13:26]
    BP re-starts Central Azeri platform

    • Most Popular