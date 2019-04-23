Tax revenues to state budget increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend





In the 1Q2019, the revenues to the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan amounted to 1.67 billion manats, which is 10.4 percent more than the forecast and 16.5 percent more compared to the 1Q2018, Trend reports referring to the Taxes Ministry.

About 31 percent of tax revenues accounted for the oil and gas sector and 69.1 percent - for the non-oil sector. Tax revenues in the non-oil sector increased by 18.3 percent.

The share of the private sector in the reported period amounted to 76.5 percent, having increased by 18.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018. At the same time, tax revenues from the private sector in the non-oil sector increased by 20.6 percent and amounted to 76.7 percent of all revenues in the non-oil sector and 53 percent of all tax revenues.

Tax revenues from the country's regions amounted to 168.4 million manats, having increasing by 24.3 percent. The share of the regions account for just over 10 percent of all revenues; however, the number of registered taxpayers in the regions is growing. Thus, in January-March 2019, the share of registered taxpayers in the regions amounted to 52.2 percent of all registered taxpayers.

In total, 25,536 taxpayers were registered during the 1Q2019, including 22,266 individuals.