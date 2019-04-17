Monthly inflation remains unchanged in Azerbaijan

By Trend





In January-March 2019, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 2.1 percent compared to the first three months of 2018, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the reported period, prices for foodstuffs increased by 1.5 percent, for non-foodstuff products - by 1.2 percent, and the cost of paid services - by 3.6 percent.

The monthly inflation in March was 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

The prices of foodstuffs during the month increased by 1.3 percent, non-food products - by 0.1 percent, the cost of paid services - by 0.1 percent.

In February 2019, the inflation rate in Azerbaijan was 0.6 percent.