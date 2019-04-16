Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 16 compare to April 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.6585 manats to 2,184.313 manats per ounce in the country on April 16 compared to the price on April 15.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0179 manats to 25.4289 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.7915 manats to 1,506.608 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 5.5165 manats to 2,324.4695 manats.

Precious metals April 16, 2019 April 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,184.313 2,191.9715 Silver XAG 25.4289 25.4468 Platinum XPT 1,506.608 1,513.3995 Palladium XPD 2,324.4695 2,329.986