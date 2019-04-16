Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 16 compare to April 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 7.6585 manats to 2,184.313 manats per ounce in the country on April 16 compared to the price on April 15.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0179 manats to 25.4289 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 6.7915 manats to 1,506.608 manats in the country.
The price of palladium decreased by 5.5165 manats to 2,324.4695 manats.
Precious metals
April 16, 2019
April 15, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,184.313
2,191.9715
Silver
XAG
25.4289
25.4468
Platinum
XPT
1,506.608
1,513.3995
Palladium
XPD
2,324.4695
2,329.986
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 16)