Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

16 April 2019 [11:30] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 16 compare to April 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 7.6585 manats to 2,184.313 manats per ounce in the country on April 16 compared to the price on April 15.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0179 manats to 25.4289 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.7915 manats to 1,506.608 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 5.5165 manats to 2,324.4695 manats.

Precious metals

April 16, 2019

April 15, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,184.313

2,191.9715

Silver

XAG

25.4289

25.4468

Platinum

XPT

1,506.608

1,513.3995

Palladium

XPD

2,324.4695

2,329.986

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 16)

