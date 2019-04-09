Gold, silver prices keep rising in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on April 9 compared to the prices on April 8, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 5.083 manats to 2,208.963 manats per ounce in the country on April 9 compared to the price on April 8.

The price of silver increased by 0.2041 manats to 25.9451 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.4205 manats to 1,535.797 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 1.836 manats to 2,345.269 manats.

Precious metals April 9, 2019 April 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,208.963 2,203.88 Silver XAG 25.9451 25.741 Platinum XPT 1,535.797 1,543.2175 Palladium XPD 2,345.269 2,347.105