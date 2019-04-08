Azerbaijan to introduce system for obtaining construction permits online

By Trend





By the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on simplifying the issuance of permits for the operation of a number of multi-apartment buildings, a number of changes were made to the legislation that simplify the issuance of permits for construction and operation; therefore we plan to start introducing a digital format of work, Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov, Deputy Head of the State Committee for City Building and Architecture, told Trend.

According to him, the transition to the digital format will completely eliminate the contact of citizens with officials, as well as increase transparency and speed up the process of the issuance of permits.

"At the moment, a single-window system, which is also used in most European countries, has already been prepared. Together with the ASAN service, we have prepared a corresponding mechanism and the process has already been launched; as such, it is already possible to apply for a permit in electronic format in Baku. So far, we are extending this principle only to those objects, the construction of which does not require an examination," Dovlatkhanov said.

According to him, this means that the principle applies in cases where a construction permit is required, but an examination for its implementation is not.

"As soon as the approbation process is completed, we plan to apply the single-window format in the middle of the year for all types of permits, even for facilities requiring a preliminary examination for their construction," he said.

He noted that this positive experience will be applied in other cities and regions of the country in the foreseeable future.

According to him, Baku will, as a matter of fact, be a pioneer in this innovative process.