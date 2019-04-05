Samsung tablets increase market share in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Tablets manufactured by Samsung retained their top position in popularity in Azerbaijan as of March 2019, Trendreports referring to data provided by Global Stats.

In March, the company’s share in the Azerbaijani tablet market made up 50.06 percent, which is 0.03 percentage points more than in February.

By March 2019, the share of Apple, the 2nd most popular brand in Azerbaijan, decreased by 2.79 percentage points and amounted to 35.9 percent.

Tablets made by unknown manufacturers settled in 3rd place with a market share of 4.69 percent (an increase of 0.81 percentage points).

Next on the list are tablets made by Alcatel at 4.44 percent, Asus at 1.44 percent, Google at 0.34 percent, Acer at 0.45 percent, Lenovo at 0.39 percent, Amazon at 0.21 percent, etc.