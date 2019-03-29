Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts reveals violations in activities of Social Protection Fund

By Trend





The board of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan revealed a number of shortcomings in the course of an audit in the Gadabay District branch of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

The audit covered the period from January 2017 to September 2018.

It was revealed that there was no significant approach to making forecasts for compulsory state social insurance payments in Gadabay District, and the approved forecasts were not fully implemented.

In a number of cases, pension payments continued to be carried out for some time after the death of the pensioners, the retirement pensions of both parents were charged for the same child, and the disability pension continued after the transition to the old-age pension.

The board of the Chamber of Accounts discussed the results of the audit and ruled to send a copy of the resolution to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Gadabay District branch of the Social Protection Fund for further measures.