Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

04 February 2019 [10:41] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Feb. 4, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.8685 manats to 2,231.437 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 4 compared to the price on Feb. 1.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2431 manats to 26.8905 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.448 manats to 1,396.04 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 3.927 manats to 2,296.7 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 4, 2019

Feb. 1, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,231.437

2,241.3055

Silver

XAG

26.8905

27.1336

Platinum

XPT

1,396.04

1,393.592

Palladium

XPD

2,296.7

2,292.773

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 4)

