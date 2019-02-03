Anzali Free Zone - a popular spot for Azerbaijani, Russian and Iraqi tourists

By Trend

Anzali Free Zone in Iran's northern province of Gilan has recently become a popular destination for tourists from Caspian states and Iraq, while it aims to introduce its tourism capacities and infrastructure to attract more tourists.

"In the past 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), around 2,647 foreign tourists visited Anzali Free Zone and enjoyed the tourism, commercial and economic capacities of the region. The statistics indicate a 23 percent increase compared to the last year," Managing Director of Anzali Free Zone Reza Masroor told Trend in an interview.

He noted: "Anzali Free Zone's location is close to Bandar Anzali, Rahsht and Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in Gilan Province making it a tourism destination. Therefore, the interest in natural resources of the region has attracted foreign tourists from Azerbaijan, Russia and Iraq."

"Eco-tourism houses have become popular among many tourists, and other projects, such as an aquarium and a reptile garden, a marina, a sea park, a coastal complex and sport centers, eco-tourism plans and building resorts alongside water festivals have attracted many foreign and domestic tourists to the region," Masroor told Trend.