TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

02 February 2019 [15:15] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 26.0015 manats or 1.16 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,230.1841 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

January 21

2,178.312

January 28

2,215.304

January 22

2,172.039

January 29

2,217.208

January 23

2,181.8735

January 30

2,233.7405

January 24

2,178.822

January 31

2,243.3625

January 25

2,179.485

February 1

2,241.3055

Average weekly

2,178.1063

Average weekly

2,230.1841

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2812 manats or 1.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.029 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

January 21

26.0235

January 28

26.8524

January 22

25.8324

January 29

26.7736

January 23

26.1344

January 30

27.1283

January 24

26.052

January 31

27.2570

January 25

26.0987

February 1

27.1336

Average weekly

26.0282

Average weekly

27.029

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.7395 manats or 0.05 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,390.226 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

January 21

1,359.575

January 28

1,392.8525

January 22

1,343.3995

January 29

1,385.5255

January 23

1,343.884

January 30

1,389.92

January 24

1,353.625

January 31

1,389.2400

January 25

1,367.9475

February 1

1,393.5920

Average weekly

1353,6862

Average weekly

1,390,226

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 25.262 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,294.3591 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

January 21

2,352.732

January 28

2,318.035

January 22

2,310.249

January 29

2,259.385

January 23

2,284.795

January 30

2,287.299

January 24

2,293.9375

January 31

2,314.3035

January 25

2,247.1875

February 1

2,292.7730

Average weekly

2,297.7802

Average weekly

2,294.3591


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/178763.html

Print version

Views: 141

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also