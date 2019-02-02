Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





The price of one ounce of gold increased by 26.0015 manats or 1.16 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,230.1841 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 21 2,178.312 January 28 2,215.304 January 22 2,172.039 January 29 2,217.208 January 23 2,181.8735 January 30 2,233.7405 January 24 2,178.822 January 31 2,243.3625 January 25 2,179.485 February 1 2,241.3055 Average weekly 2,178.1063 Average weekly 2,230.1841