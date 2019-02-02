Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 26.0015 manats or 1.16 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,230.1841 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
January 21
2,178.312
January 28
2,215.304
January 22
2,172.039
January 29
2,217.208
January 23
2,181.8735
January 30
2,233.7405
January 24
2,178.822
January 31
2,243.3625
January 25
2,179.485
February 1
2,241.3055
Average weekly
2,178.1063
Average weekly
2,230.1841
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2812 manats or 1.04 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 27.029 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
January 21
26.0235
January 28
26.8524
January 22
25.8324
January 29
26.7736
January 23
26.1344
January 30
27.1283
January 24
26.052
January 31
27.2570
January 25
26.0987
February 1
27.1336
Average weekly
26.0282
Average weekly
27.029
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.7395 manats or 0.05 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,390.226 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
January 21
1,359.575
January 28
1,392.8525
January 22
1,343.3995
January 29
1,385.5255
January 23
1,343.884
January 30
1,389.92
January 24
1,353.625
January 31
1,389.2400
January 25
1,367.9475
February 1
1,393.5920
Average weekly
1353,6862
Average weekly
1,390,226
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 25.262 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,294.3591 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
January 21
2,352.732
January 28
2,318.035
January 22
2,310.249
January 29
2,259.385
January 23
2,284.795
January 30
2,287.299
January 24
2,293.9375
January 31
2,314.3035
January 25
2,247.1875
February 1
2,292.7730
Average weekly
2,297.7802
Average weekly
2,294.3591