Russian company wants to supply product shelf life extending complexes to Azerbaijan

31 January 2019 [13:55] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Russia’s Beam Complex Inc. is interested in supplying compact complexes for extending product shelf life to Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

The complexes operate on the basis of electron accelerators and, by treating the product with ionizing radiation, destroy the pathogenic bacteria, allowing to extend product shelf life. As noted by the company, this applies to fruits, vegetables, spices, meat products, and crops.

“As such, being able to sterilize agricultural products, companies gain a competitive advantage in export deliveries,” the company says.

Moreover, the complexes can also be used for sterilizing medical equipment.

The company also expresses its readiness to supply complexes designed to cope with emergency situations (water sterilization from various chemical and biological substances, treatment of soil layers contaminated as a result of chemical incidents, etc.).

