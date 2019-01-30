Azerbaijan may introduce new state duties on patents

By Trend





Azerbaijan may introduce a state duty for obtaining the partial right to use patents and change duties for other procedures related to patents, Trend reports.

Corresponding proposals for amending the Law on State Duty have been submitted to the country’s parliament.

In particular, the state duty for a partial transfer of a patent duplicate and rights to it to another person is proposed to be set in the amount of 10 manats.

The state duty for making amendments to an issued patent will reach 7 manats; for registration of a contract to give rights to inventions, models, industrial designs – 10-25 manats; for making changes to the registration data in the registry and certificate – 25 manats; for issuing a certificate to a patent attorney – 10 manats.

The existing duties in connection with inventions and patents are proposed to be increased.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 30)