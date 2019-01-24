Azerbaijan will be able to increase gas supplies to Balkans: envoy

By Trend





Azerbaijan will be able to increase gas supplies to the Balkans, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova.

She noted that Balkan Gas Hub is of strategic importance not only for Bulgaria, but for the entire Balkan region and opens up opportunities for Azerbaijan to optimize its gas supplies.

“We expect that in the coming 5 to 10 years we will be able to export significant volumes of gas to other countries,” she told The World is Business on Bloomberg TV.

Gurbanova pointed out that the role of Bulgaria is not only an end-user, but also a reliable transit country and Azerbaijan is able to optimize the supply of gas not only to Bulgaria but to the whole region.

Bulgaria expects to receive Azerbaijani gas through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a gas pipeline that will be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.