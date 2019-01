By Trend





An auction for placement of 200 million manats worth short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Jan. 16, the BSE said.

Two million bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date for the bonds is Feb. 13, 2019.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 15)