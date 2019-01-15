Implementation of TAP among 4 objectives of Greece: minister

By Trend





The Minister of the Environment and Energy, George Stathakis said that the Greek government has set the following four objectives:

1) Liberalize the gas market and reinforce it

2) Linking the Greek market to the Balkan markets of Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean through major infrastructure projects such as the TAP, IGB and East Med pipelines.

3) Promote diversification of gas supply sources and routes so as to further strengthen the country's energy security.

4) Emphasizing the country not only as a transit hub but also as a possible gas producer

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.