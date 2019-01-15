Ambassador: Iran, Azerbaijan should work to even more develop relations in 2019

By Trend





Azerbaijani and Iranian investors are interested in cooperation in joint projects, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told Trend.

He said Iranian businessmen are interested in entering the Russian market and other post-Soviet countries via Azerbaijan, because there are no customs duties between the CIS countries or they are insignificant.

"Iran is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs working in Russia," said Jahangirzadeh.

The ambassador also noted that trade between Iran and Azerbaijan may grow in the future.

Further, the Iranian ambassador stressed that in 2018, the president and other Iranian officials visited Azerbaijan, and this is shows that relations between the countries are at a high level and they may develop even more in the future.

"We must work to ensure that relations between the countries develop even more in 2019," he said. "We have joint investment projects and progress in achieving our goals."

The ambassador noted that from the point of view of political relations, 2018 was a very successful year.

Commenting on the construction of a railway as part of the International North-South Transport Project, the Iranian ambassador noted that the work in this direction is progressing in a positive way.

The ambassador reminded that last December a meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mohammad Eslami, during which constructive discussions took place.

"Iran's Astara Terminal is presently operating," the ambassador said. "However, it will take 1.5-2 years for the full functioning of the terminal."

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Iran amounted to $395.1 million in January-November 2018, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, the trade turnover between the two countries grew 42.1 percent.