Ministry: Polish companies see possibility to engage in Azerbaijan’s infrastructure projects

By Trend:

Polish companies see possibility to engage in Azerbaijan’s infrastructure projects, Poland’s Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology told Trend.

"Until now the Polish entrepreneurs who conduct their business in Azerbaijan have focused on the fields of construction and agri-food. Polish companies pay close attention to the specialized parks and industrial zones in Azerbaijan. We see the potential for cooperation in such fields as shipbuilding, waste processing, light industry, furniture, as well as the chemical industry, agriculture, food processing and energy. We also see the possibility to engage in the infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan," said the ministry.

Poland’s Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology said that currently, around 20 companies with Polish capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

"They operate, among others, in such sectors as services and consultancy, construction materials, agri-food, gastronomy equipment, energy equipment and banking services. On the other hand, Azerbaijan business community in Poland is primarily represented by about 40 self-employed entrepreneurs with Azerbaijan citizenship who operate mainly in trade and services sector."

Further, answering the question about prospects for more Azerbaijani investments in Poland, the ministry said that Poland with 38-million strong consumer market is one of the most attractive location for foreign investment in Central and Eastern Europe.

"In mid-2018 The Act on endorsement of new investments came into force. It transformed our country into one large economic zone. New system of permits provides a various form of support, among them tax breaks and government grants, for investments made anywhere in Poland. It was designed to reward, among others, high-quality investments that lead to innovativeness growth or support social and regional development. We notice the interest of the Azerbaijani side in creation of commercial structures here in Poland, as proved by the opening the Azerbaijan Commercial Center in Warsaw," said the ministry.