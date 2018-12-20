Petkim making big contribution to dev't of Turkish, Azerbaijani economies

By Trend





Petkim Petrochemical complex, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijani state company SOCAR in Turkey, is making a big contribution to the development of the Turkish and Azerbaijani economies, head of Petkim Anar Mammadov said, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

“Petkim strives to become one of the most important production bases in Europe," Mammadov said.

"By increasing our production capacity, we are making every effort to reduce Turkey’s current account deficit [balance of payments]," Mammadov said.

He stressed that Petkim ranks 13th among 500 biggest industrial enterprises in Turkey.

Petkim produces plastic packages, fabrics, detergents, and is the sole Turkish manufacturer of such products, a quarter of which is exported. The production capacity of Petkim is 3.6 million tons per year. The complex includes 14 plants that produce 20 different types of products.

Petkim shareholders are SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya AS (51 percent), while 49 percent is in free circulation on the stock exchange.