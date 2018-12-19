Iraqi Airways opens branch in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Iraqi Airways has opened a branch in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Dec.19 citing Vergiler newspaper of the country’s Ministry of Taxes.

The company’s branch was registered in Azerbaijan on October 30, 2018 at the following legal address: Baku, Khatai district, Nobel Avenue, 15, class. 1212, apt. 124.

The legal representative of the company is the Iraqi citizen Abdulkarim Ahmed.

Iraqi Airways is the national carrier of Iraq, headquartered on the grounds of Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad. It is the second oldest airline in the Middle East. Iraqi Airways operates domestic and regional service. Its main base is Baghdad International Airport.