Marshals registration program for Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 kicks off

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Marshals Club (BMC) has started the marshal registration program for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024.

Anyone over the age of 21 can join the marshals program, Azernews reports.

"Participants in the marshalling program will have the chance to become integral contributors to the Grand Prix, simultaneously experiencing the thrill of the race from the closest proximity to the track," the press service said.

"Every marshal who successfully completes the race weekend will receive an international license issued by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and recognized by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This license will enable marshals to partake in events not only within Azerbaijan but also in other countries hosting Formula 1 Grand Prix and other sports car competitions."

Note that Baku will host the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 on September 13–15, 2024.

The Baku race is set to be held for the eighth time and is among the 24 races featured in the new season. The season will kick off in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Recall that the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the first event in the season to feature a new format specifically adopted for Grand Prix, which includes the additional sprint race.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His teammate Max Verstappen finished in second place, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ranked third.

The adrenaline-fuelled race has gathered F1 fans from 60 countries.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has broken all records for ticket sales.

Most of the tickets were bought by motorsport fans from the Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico.