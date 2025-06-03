Youth and Sports Ministry discusses preparations for third CIS Games

By Laman Ismayilova



A working session has taken place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming third CIS Games.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various sports federations.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov addressed those present, emphasizing that all involved parties bear crucial responsibilities to ensure the Games are organized at the highest standard.

The discussions focused on venues, transportation, accommodation, meals for participants, as well as training and other logistical arrangements.

At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant agencies received specific instructions to enhance coordination and closely oversee the progress of ongoing tasks.

The third CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8, 2025 across seven cities of Azerbaijan: Ganja, Gabala, Shaki, Yevlakh, Khankandi, Goygol, and Mingachevir.The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Ganja city stadium.

The Games aim to preserve CIS national sports as a historical legacy, their popularisation and development at the international level, promote a healthy lifestyle, develop positive physical and moral qualities in young people, cultivate patriotism, the will to achieve goals, respect for history and folk traditions, and improve sports prowess and experience of the athletes competing in international competitions.

Six countries have confirmed their participation in team sports, including football (U-16), 3x3 basketball and volleyball. More than 100 athletes have registered in individual sports, such as wrestling, boxing, judo and taekwondo.