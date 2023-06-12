Azerbaijani judokas to participate in European Kata Championship for first time

Azerbaijani judokas will participate for the first time in the European Kata Championship among adults, which will be held in Pod?etrtek, Slovenia, on June 12-13, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 6 athletes in the competition in which about 300 athletes from twenty-one countries will participate. Our judokas will demonstrate the tricks of "Nage-no-Kata" and "Katame-no-Kata".

It should be noted that our athletes participated in training camps organized in Ankara, Turkey and Rijeka, Croatia to prepare for the competition.

The preliminaries of the Kata Championship will begin on June 12, and the finals will be held on June 13. On June 14, there will be a Kodokan seminar in Pod?etrtek.