Baku hosts third meeting of CIS Games Organizing Committee

By Laman Ismayilova



The third meeting of the Organizing Committee for the third CIS Games has taken place under the chairmanship of the Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov.

Presentations regarding the preparation for the CIS Games were made by the Baku City Circuit Operational Company, which operates under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics, including airport operations, transportation, security, uniforms, accreditation, branding, events, awards ceremonies, ticketing system, logistics, catering services, cleanliness, and waste management.

Other discussions included administrative affairs, human resources and workforce, the volunteer program for the 3rd CIS Games, venue management, media services, communications, information technology, and broadcasting.

The meeting also addressed sports operations, preparations for the opening and closing ceremonies, and the readiness of sports facilities for the Games.

The 3rd CIS Games are set to be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85). In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate.