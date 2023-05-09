Winners of "Baku Marathon - 2023" determined

The winners of the "Baku Marathon - 2023" have been determined.

Azernews reports, citing local media that Ukrainian Bohdan Simonovich finished first among men. The second place was taken by David Karatashvili from Georgia, the third - by Arkan Choban from Turkiye.

Among women, the first place was taken by Ukrainian Natalya Simonovich. The second was Turkish Hasibe Demir, the third - another representative of Ukraine Valentina Poltavskaya.

It should be noted that on May 7, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the sixth Baku Marathon - 2023 was held.

Around 19,500 participants were reported to have been registered for the "Baku Marathon - 2023".

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the slogan "Defeat the wind", covers a distance of 21 kilometers.

The start and finish points were on the State Flag Square.