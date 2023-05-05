World Chess Federation president visits Baku Crystal Hall

Laman Ismayilova

President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich has visited Baku Crystal Hall.

The FIDE president got acquainted with the conditions created there, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov informed the guest about the Baku Open 2023 International Chess Festival scheduled for May 4-12.

The chess festival is timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Competitions are divided into three groups (A, B and C) in accordance with the rating of the participants. All three groups will go through 9 rounds of the Swiss system.

The total prize fund of the tournament is $ 55, 000. The best chess player in Group A will be awarded a cup and a financial prize of $12,000.

The winners of all ages in Group C will then take part in the European Youth Championships in Romania.

Then the presidents of the chess federations met behind the chessboard. The game ended in a draw.