Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semi-finals of European Championship in Zagreb

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers in Greco-Roman style have reached the semi-final at the European Championship in the capital of Croatia, Zagreb, Azernews reports.

Eldeniz Azizli, performing in the 55 kg weight category, scored against Stefan Grigorov (Bulgaria) in the 1/4 finals, Taleh Mammadov (63 kg) won against Jacopo Sandrona (Italy). Sabah Shariati in the 130 kg weight category defeated Dariusz Vitek (Hungary) in the 1/8 finals and Alin Chiurariu (Romania) in the 1/4 finals.

Sanan Suleimanov lost to Zholtan Levay (Hungary) in the weight category up to 77 kg in the 1/8 finals, and Islam Abbasov defeated Turpal Magamadov (France) and Daniel Herrero (Spain) in the weight category up to 87 kg, but lost to Ali Cengiz in the 1/4 finals (Türkye). If Herrera and Cengiz reach the final, then representatives of Azerbaijan will take part in repechage matches.

Today in women's wrestling Zhalya Aliyeva (57 kg) will compete for the gold medal, and Turkan Nasirova (53 kg) for the bronze. Elis Manolova (65 kg) lost her chances to win a medal after losing in the repechage match.

Earlier, Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) became European champions in freestyle wrestling. Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won silver, and Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won bronze. Maria Stadnik became European champion among women.