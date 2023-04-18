Ticket sales, number of visitors for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix reach record high

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 has hit three different records, Azernews reports.

This way, the first record has been set when the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix reached the highest level of ticket sales compared to the previous results in the country.

Secondly, racing fans from over 100 countries will visit the country for the first time this year, in comparison with previous years.

Thirdly, this year will see the highest number of foreign fans coming to the country to watch Formula 1 competitions compared to previous years.

As a result of fans' great interest, tickets to the stands Sahil, and Absheron in sector B, as well as to the stands Filarmoniya, Mugham, and Bulvar were completely sold out. With the sale of tickets to these stands, about 90 percent of tickets have been sold out. Tickets for the race, which Baku will hold for the seventh time, are being sold out quickly, and there are already a few empty seats left.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30.

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) also confirmed to be one of the venues for the sprint races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In 2022, Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a great success and triggered favorable reactions.