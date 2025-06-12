AGF confirms its squad for gymnastics competition in Sofia

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijani national team for the youth artistic gymnastics World Championship, which will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, has been announced.

In individual competitions, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Fidan Gurbanli, and Azade Atakishiyeva will participate.

In the group routines team, Nazrin Abdullayeva, Roya Alikishiyeva, Ayan Nasirova, Shams Muvaffaqi, and Nazrin Salmanl? are included.

The youth World Championship, taking place from June 18 to 22, will feature 370 gymnasts from 72 countries.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.