Azerbaijan shines with 7 medals at International Youth Boxing Tournament in Georgia

09 June 2025

The international youth boxing tournament held in the city of Poti, Georgia, has concluded.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 7 medals.

Among our team, Bilalh?ba?i N?z?rov (50 kg), Zidan Hümb?tov (55 kg), and M?h?mm?d C?f?rov (+90 kg) defeated all their opponents and secured first place. Subhan Babayev (57 kg) and Hüseyn Hüseynli (90 kg), who lost only in the finals, earned silver medals.

Nihat Qas?mov (50 kg) and Rza Rzayev (75 kg) completed the tournament with bronze medals.

