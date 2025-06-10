Date for 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced

By Laman Ismayilova



The schedule for the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship has been announced.

The race hosted by Baku next year has also been scheduled. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 25 to 27. The season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6 to 8.

The final race of the 2025 World Championship will take place from December 4 to 6 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Note that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place across several sessions on September 19-21.

On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. The second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.