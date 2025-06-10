Azerbaijan takes part in EU Green Energy Forum

By Nazrin Abdul



Today marks the start of the European Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (EUSEW2025) in Brussels, where discussions will center around achieving a fair and competitive green transition.

According to the information, the week-long event, organized by the European Commission, will feature various sessions, including the 10th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Among the participants is the Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, who is also scheduled to speak at the conference.

During the week, Minister Shahbazov will also meet with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as part of the next phase of the EU-Azerbaijan Energy Dialogue. This meeting will serve as a follow-up to the discussions typically held in Baku within the frameworks of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils.

Key topics to be discussed include the future of EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation, transition to clean energy, renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and methane emission reduction.