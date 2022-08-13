Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches final at V Islamic Solidarity Games

By Trend

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Zhala Aliyeva has reached final at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Aliyeva defeated the Turkish athlete Elvira Kamaloglu with a score of 9:6.

Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati, also scoring 9:6, defeated another Turkish athlete Osman Yildirim and will compete for bronze medal.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.