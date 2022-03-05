Finalists among women's pairs and groups determined at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

By Trend

Within the second day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions being held in Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena, the finalists among women's pairs and women's groups in the 12-18 age category have been determined, Trend reports.

The result of the athletes is counted by the cumulative score from both the balance and tempo exercises.

Gymnasts who advanced to the women's pairs final are as follows:

Gymnasts from Israel – Harel Aharoni and Yuval Bar Tal (54.220 points), USA – Allison Stone and Ayla Vargas (53.950 points), UK – Charlotte Clarke and Amy Exon (53.720 points), France – Maelle Devigne and Julie Philouze (53.700 points), Kazakhstan – Yelizaveta Kokhnovich and Diyara Temirbolat (53.100 points), Russia – Liliya Botalova and Margarita Ugolnikova (52.950 points), Netherlands – Geke Van der Werff and Carola Van Dyck (52.880 points), Belgium – Fleur Fayaerts and Kato Nysen (52.830 points).

Azerbaijani athletes Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade failed to qualify for the finals, and ranked the 16th with a score of 50.830.

Among the women's groups, the following teams became the finalists:

Russia (first group, 55.450 points), USA (first group, 55.000 points), Portugal (second group, 54.250 points), Great Britain (second group, 54.100 points), the Netherlands (first group, 53.900 points) points), Israel (second group, 53.810 points), Germany (first group, 53.700 points), Kazakhstan (53.000 points), Austria (first group, 52.780 points) and Spain (second group, 52.610 points).

The Azerbaijani women's group comprised of Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva did not qualify for the final, taking 18th place (51.620 points).

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair – Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age categories.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.



