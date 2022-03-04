Finalists among men's pairs named at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The finalists among acrobatic men's pairs (12-18 age) category have been named at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

The result of gymnasts was determined upon the sum of points for two exercises, namely, balance and tempo exercises.

The finalists among acrobatic men's pairs, including gymnasts from UK William Clark and Harley Curtis-Lawrence (54.890 points), Russian gymnasts Bogdan Aliev and Yegor Tashlanov (54.850 points), Israeli gymnasts Yehonathan Joseph and Jonathan Markovich (53.430 points), Portuguese gymnasts Vicente Colaco and Joao Teles (52.720 points), Bulgarian gymnasts Vladimir Kotochev and Georgi Stoyanov (52.100 points), Kazakh gymnasts Ilyas Mukhtassarov and Nazar Vorotelyak (52.050 points), US gymnasts Davis Leavitt and Vlad Studwell (51.150 points) and Canada’s gymnasts Kristian Diana and Emerson Wong (49.900 points) reached the finals.

However, national gymnasts Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli ( men's pair) did not reach the finals. The acrobatic men's pairs ranked 13th scoring 48.290 points.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until March 6.

Around 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions. The sporting event is organized by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's acrobatic pairs, women's and men's acrobatic groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli (men's acrobatic pair),Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade (women's acrobatic pair), Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin ( mixed acrobatic pair), as well as Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva (women's group ) who compete in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules and without spectators.