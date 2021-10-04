National gymnasts claim medals in Italy

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli have claimed medals at European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Italy.

The gymnasts won two medals, including silver and bronze at the championships.

Earlier, a bronze medal came from the female gymnasts Mansuma Mamedzade, Leyla Bashirova and Nazrin Farmanova.

The Acrobatic Gymnastics European Championships are the main acrobatic gymnastics championships in Europe.

The European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships were held in Italy from September 29 to October 3.

The gymnasts competed in the categories "Age Group", "Juniors" and "Seniors".

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.