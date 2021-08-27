Baku to host cycle race

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host a cycle race "Z?f?r kuboku" within "?lhaml? q?l?b?l?r" Sports Festival among Journalists and Media Representatives on August 31.

The cycle race is dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The competition will take place at Republican cycle track, near the "January 20" metro station. The race stars at 10:00.

Winners and prize-winners will be awarded with diplomas, medals and valuable prizes from sponsors (carpets, bicycles, perfumes, etc.).

For participation, please contact:

Whatsapp: (070) 286 86 29

The project is implemented by BrendSport with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Cycling Federation, the Republican Olympic Cycling School, the Federation of Sports Journalists, Young Cyclists (NGO) and Azerbaijan's Disabled Cyclists (NGO).

Moreover, regular competitions in chess, table tennis, football and paintball will be also held until November 8.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.