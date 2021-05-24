Russia takes first place in group exercises at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku

By Trend

The gold medal at the World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics in Baku among athletes performing in groups (age category 15-17) was won by representatives of Russia with a score of 19.800 points, Trend reports.

A silver medal was awarded to a group from Hungary (19.675 points), a bronze - to gymnasts from Romania (19.500 points).

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.