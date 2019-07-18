Qarabag FC qualifies to second round of UEFA Champions League

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan`s Qarabag FC beat 2-0 FK Partizani Albania in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The first half of the match was very tense. From the first minutes of the match, the guests from Albania were sitting on the defense trying to keep the score and succeeded. After the whistle for a break, the teams left the field with a score of 0-0.

At the beginning of the second half, Partizani made a mistake in defense. Qarabag’s Filip Ozobic on 51st minute left no chance for the Albanian goalkeeper and home team lead 1-0.

This goal was not the last in a match. On 90+4 minute, Dani Quintana went one on one with the goalkeeper and made the score 2-0.

Thus, Qarabag FC confidently qualified for the next round. Meanwhile, the opponent of Qarabag FC in the second qualifying round football was determined. After an emotional night in Latvia, Dundalk FC from Ireland progress on penalties over Riga FC.

So, Qarabag's second qualifying round tie with Dundalk will take place in Ireland on July 24, while in Azerbaijan, the two teams will meet each other on July 31.

In 2017-2018 season, Qarabag FC opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijani football by reaching the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The club is named after Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has been kept under Armenian occupation for over two decades.

Qarabag FC is among few clubs worldwide with refugee status. After the occupation of Agdam in 1993, the team was compelled to leave its hometown and settled in different cities. Today Qarabag FC plays home matches in Baku.







