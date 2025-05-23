Azerbaijani boxers advance to semifinals at Victory Cup

By Laman Ismayilova



The Victory Cup boxing tournament has officially begun in Russia.

Representing under the name Baku, the national team started their journey from the quarterfinals. In their opening match in Perm, Azerbaijan competed against the Ural team.

In a closely fought contest, Baku secured a 3:2 victory. The matches, consisting of four rounds each, saw three Azerbaijani boxers emerge victorious.

Zaur Gahramanov defeated Mark Urvanov, Saidjamshid Jafarov beat Khishbakht Kuldashev, and Muhammad Abdullayev won against Aleksandr Dorofeev.

With this result, Team Baku has advanced to the semifinals, which are set to take place on May 29 in Saransk.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.