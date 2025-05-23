Azerbaijani referee to officiate European Championship match

By Laman Ismayilova



FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has been selected by UEFA for an upcoming match, Azernews reports citing AFFA.

He will serve as the referee for the Albania-Germany game scheduled within Group A of the final tournament of the European Championship for under-17 teams. He will be assisted by Finnish referee Olli Jantunen and Croatian Luka Pajic, with Croatian Patrik Kolaric acting as the fourth official.

This second-round group stage match is set to take place on May 22 at the stadium of the same name in Elbasan.

It is worth noting that Kamal Umudlu was initially designated as a reserve referee for the European Championship final stage. However, due to an injury to one of the referees on the main list, K. Umudlu was called up to replace him.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

