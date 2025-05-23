World Mini-Football Championship kicks off in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



The World Mini-Football Championship has kicked off in Baku.

The event, organised at the National Gymnastics Arena, began with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan performed by Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Babayeva.

Famous French freestyler and world champion Arnaud Garnier delighted the audience with fascinating performances.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Aygun Kazimova, and Turkish singer Aleyna Tilki also took to the stage at the ceremony.

Note that Baku is hosting a grand Mini-Football Festival from May 21 to June 1, 2025.

The National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as a venue for the fifth edition of the World Mini-Football World Championship.

The event has gathered national teams from 32 countries across four continents.

This championship marks the fifth edition organised by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.