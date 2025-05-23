Azerbaijani weightlifters secure medals at European Championship

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani weightlifters have demonstrated exceptional performance at the European Championship in equipped bench press, deadlift, and strict curl, held in Trutnov, Czech Republic.

In the equipped bench press event, Azerbaijan secured two gold medals. Ali Aliyev, who competed in the 140 kg weight class among seniors, not only finished in first place but also set a new world record with his outstanding performance.

During the deadlift competition, Azerbaijan earned five gold medals and three silver medals.

In the strict curl category, Azerbaijani competitors collected five gold, three silver, and one bronze medals.

Overall, the championship attracted approximately 500 athletes representing 40 different countries.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.