Winners of Baku Marathon 2019 awarded (PHOTO)

By Trend

Baku hosted the ceremony of awarding the winners in the male and female categories of the Baku Marathon 2019, organized under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the slogan "Win the Wind," Trend reported.

The ceremony of awarding took place in the Baku Olympic Stadium.

.Winners of the first places in both categories will be awarded 3,000 AZN, whereas the runner-ups and third place winners are to get 2,000 and 1,000 AZN respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates.

Among men participant from Uganda Ssenyange Ismail was the first one to cross the finish line, Mohammad Jafar Moradi from Iran came in second, while Elman Abishov from Azerbaijan came in third.

Among women participant from Ukraine Valentina Poltavska was the first one among the women to cross the finish line, Suzanne Motanti from Scotland came in second, while Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan came in third.














































