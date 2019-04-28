Russian athlete grabs gold in exercises with hoop at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Russian gymnast Dina Averina ranked first scoring 22.000 points in exercises with a hoop at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports.

Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram ranked second scoring 21.850 points, while US gymnast Laura Zeng ranked third scoring 20.350 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova ranked eighth scoring 16.850.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.