By Trend

The ceremony of awarding winners and prize-winners of the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in individual all-around took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Russia’s Anastasia Simakova won gold medal, while Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli and Dariya Sergaeva from Russia won the silver and bronze medal, respectively.

The ceremony also featured presentation of the specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation AGF Trophy, which was awarded to Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku on April 20-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries will take part in the tournament.