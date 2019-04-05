Shanghai to host first F1 Festival of season

By Azertac





Following its huge success last season, Formula 1 today announces its global plans to host four F1 Festivals, bringing the excitement of F1 to Shanghai, Chicago, Los Angeles and Brazil. Formula 1 have confirmed that Shanghai will host the first F1 Festival of the season in the build-up to the Chinese Grand Prix next week.





F1 Festival is a free event, which allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of F1, bringing the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city. This year will see F1 kick-start its festival campaign in China, to celebrate the 1000th Grand Prix.





The Heineken F1 Festival will open to the public on Friday April 12 at Xintiandi Park with an array of music acts and exciting entertainment, followed by the F1 Live car run on April 13, enabling fans to experience the roar of the engines, the smell of the rubber and witness the electric atmosphere as the cars tear past.





Across the two days fans will also be able to experience the excitement of the race in China as qualifying will be streamed live at the festival along with a number of other thrilling partner activations and activities. In addition to bringing all the excitement that F1 has to offer to the streets of Shanghai, fans will also see a number of celebrity appearances and music performances by top-notch local and international artists.