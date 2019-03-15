Finalists of FIG artistic gymnastics World Cup in floor exercises in Baku named

By Trend





Finalists of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in women’s floor exercises have been defined in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Following the qualification event, gymnasts Lara Mori (Italy), Jade Carey (US), Vanessa Ferrari (Italy), Varvara Zubova (Russia), Marine Boyer (France), Emma Nedov (Australia), Diana Varinska (Ukraine), Ana Derek (Croatia) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova didn’t reach the finals in the floor exercises. She took 14th place with 12.366 points.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.